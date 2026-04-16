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Evicted residents not required to remove mobile homes off B.C. reserve lands: court

April 16, 2026 105 views

By Darryl Greer The B.C. Court of Appeal has ruled that residents evicted from a mobile home park on Songhees Nation lands on Vancouver Island no longer have to remove their homes from the property, but they aren’t entitled to compensation for leaving them there. Residents of the E. George Estates Manufactured Home Park were ordered to vacate the lands last year by the B.C. Supreme Court, after being given three years’ notice by the Songhees that their tenancies were ending. Songhees Chief Ron Sam said at the time that some of their members were living in “unsafe housing” off reserve, and the mobile home park was being cleared out to make way for “urgently needed community housing.” The lower court found the mobile homes were “chattels” on the lands…

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