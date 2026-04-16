RDN celebrates Hamilton Marsh acquisition with ribbon cutting ceremony

By Hope Lompe and Gabriola Sounder Local Journalism Initiative Reporters More than 30 years in the making, the 364 hectare Hamiltion Marsh will be preserved as the Regional District of Nanaimo’s 13th regional park. On Apr. 7, RDN and island politicians, First Nations, dignitaries, staffers and advocates gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony on the park’s opening day, with several speeches speaking to the accomplishment of the $28 million purchase from Mosaic Forest Management. “I think preservation of these natural areas, just like Coats Marsh on Gabriola, which is a regional park as well … is really important and it benefits everyone across the region,” Electoral Area B Director Vanessa Craig told the Sounder at the event. “More broadly speaking, this is one of the areas in the province that’s…



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