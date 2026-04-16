N.S. exploring potential transit system linking Halifax to three rural communities

By Lyndsay Armstrong The Nova Scotia government is considering to build a new transit network to link Halifax with three rural communities, and looking for a partner for the proposed new service. The province issued a request for information Wednesday from potential service providers for a new system connecting the capital city with Truro, Wolfville and Bridgewater. It said the inter-municipal transit system would ideally offer regular, dependable travel along routes for daily commuting. The Department of Public Works says the network would connect to existing fixed-route services run by municipalities. Public Works Minister Fred Tilley said in a statement he’s heard loud and clear that a regional public transit system is needed in Nova Scotia. “Frequent, reliable and affordable transit service means more options to access jobs, schools, health…