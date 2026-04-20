Pushing for Recognition – Michael Jolly takes over as the new Chief of MoCreebec

By Natalia Fedosieieva, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation After decades of service, Michael Jolly has taken the helm of MoCreebec, continuing a legacy of resilience and advocacy for the community’s future. In a delayed election process that concluded March 12, Jolly became the chief of MoCreebec, bringing with him experience in leadership roles in IT and community economic development. “I’m looking forward to embracing the new role and responsibilities that the people have given me,” Jolly said. Established in Moose Factory and Moosonee in 1980 to support Cree beneficiaries of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement, MoCreebec adopted its constitution in 1993. Today, MoCreebec manages numerous programs, services and economic initiatives, while continuing to advocate for formal recognition as a First Nation. Jolly’s path to leadership has been…



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