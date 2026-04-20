MWF welcomes $3.8B nature fund, seeks balance on Seal River protections

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun The Manitoba Wildlife Federation says it is encouraged by a new federal conservation strategy that includes advancing protection of northern Manitoba’s Seal River Watershed, while emphasizing the need for balanced, accessible land use as details of the proposal take shape. The federation’s response follows a March 31 announcement by Prime Minister Mark Carney outlining a $3.8-billion national nature strategy aimed at conserving 30 per cent of Canada’s lands and waters by 2030. The plan includes support for new national parks, marine conservation areas and Indigenous-led initiatives such as the proposed Seal River Watershed National Park. In a statement, the federation said it supports conservation efforts but stressed the importance of maintaining access and sustainable use. “We support protected areas … and…



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