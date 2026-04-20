National News
ticker

Most homes at risk of flooding on Manitoba First Nation still need protection: Kinew

April 20, 2026 78 views

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says about a quarter of the homes at risk of flooding on Peguis First Nation are being protected so far, as the community braces for rising water on the nearby Fisher River. The First Nation north of Winnipeg, in the Interlake region, has estimated that about 225 homes are in danger. Kinew visited Peguis a day earlier to help with sandbagging, along with hundreds of other volunteers. Preparations began last week after the First Nation was warned it could see flooding like in 2022, when roughly 2,000 residents were forced out and hundreds of homes were damaged. The Manitoba and federal governments say a long-term prevention solution is on the way for the flood-prone community. The province says runoff is expected to begin next week across…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Honouring reconciliation: Squamish library calls for Nation artists

April 20, 2026 69

By Ina Pace, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Squamish Chief The Squamish Public Library is inviting…

Read more
National News

Wasauksing to create mobile nursing unit with support from Ontario

April 20, 2026 74

By Shania Tabobondung, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Parry Sound North Star Indigenous communities along the Highway…

Read more