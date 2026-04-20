National News
ticker

Honouring reconciliation: Squamish library calls for Nation artists

April 20, 2026 68 views

By Ina Pace, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Squamish Chief The Squamish Public Library is inviting proposals from Squamish Nation artists for a permanent art installation, honouring reconciliation, accessibility, and community. The Squamish Public Library is inviting Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) artists to submit proposals for a permanent interior art installation. According to the library’s press release, the commissioned artwork—planned to be installed in the fall this year—will be “prominently displayed … offering meaningful and visible acknowledgement” of the Nation’s culture and land. The call is part of a provincial enhancement project for various B.C. libraries, launched after the COVID-19 pandemic, for which the Squamish library has received a grant. Director of library services Hilary Bloom said that this call for artists is one of several ways the province’s grant…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Most homes at risk of flooding on Manitoba First Nation still need protection: Kinew

April 20, 2026 77

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says about a quarter of the homes at risk of flooding on…

Read more
National News

Wasauksing to create mobile nursing unit with support from Ontario

April 20, 2026 74

By Shania Tabobondung, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Parry Sound North Star Indigenous communities along the Highway…

Read more