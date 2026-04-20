Honouring reconciliation: Squamish library calls for Nation artists

By Ina Pace, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Squamish Chief The Squamish Public Library is inviting proposals from Squamish Nation artists for a permanent art installation, honouring reconciliation, accessibility, and community. The Squamish Public Library is inviting Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) artists to submit proposals for a permanent interior art installation. According to the library’s press release, the commissioned artwork—planned to be installed in the fall this year—will be “prominently displayed … offering meaningful and visible acknowledgement” of the Nation’s culture and land. The call is part of a provincial enhancement project for various B.C. libraries, launched after the COVID-19 pandemic, for which the Squamish library has received a grant. Director of library services Hilary Bloom said that this call for artists is one of several ways the province’s grant…



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