National News
ticker

Wasauksing to create mobile nursing unit with support from Ontario

April 20, 2026 74 views

By Shania Tabobondung, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Parry Sound North Star Indigenous communities along the Highway 69 corridor are expected to see improved access to primary care services following a new provincial investment announced Friday. Shawanaga, Wasauksing, Magnetawan and Henvey Inlet are some of the communities that will benefit from expanded health services supported by new funding to Wasauksing First Nation’s Health Department. On April 17, Wasauksing Chief Councillor Elizabeth Taylor joined Ontario MPP Graydon Smith in Gravenhurst to announce an investment of $615,900, to support an expanded nurse practitioner program aimed at connecting 656 patients with essential health-care services. Taylor said the investment will fund a mobile health unit lead by Wasauksing’s health department, allowing nurse practitioners to reach neighbouring communities that currently face barriers to care. Wasauksing Chief…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Most homes at risk of flooding on Manitoba First Nation still need protection: Kinew

April 20, 2026 79

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says about a quarter of the homes at risk of flooding on…

Read more
National News

Honouring reconciliation: Squamish library calls for Nation artists

April 20, 2026 69

By Ina Pace, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Squamish Chief The Squamish Public Library is inviting…

Read more