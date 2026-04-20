Wasauksing to create mobile nursing unit with support from Ontario

By Shania Tabobondung, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Parry Sound North Star Indigenous communities along the Highway 69 corridor are expected to see improved access to primary care services following a new provincial investment announced Friday. Shawanaga, Wasauksing, Magnetawan and Henvey Inlet are some of the communities that will benefit from expanded health services supported by new funding to Wasauksing First Nation’s Health Department. On April 17, Wasauksing Chief Councillor Elizabeth Taylor joined Ontario MPP Graydon Smith in Gravenhurst to announce an investment of $615,900, to support an expanded nurse practitioner program aimed at connecting 656 patients with essential health-care services. Taylor said the investment will fund a mobile health unit lead by Wasauksing’s health department, allowing nurse practitioners to reach neighbouring communities that currently face barriers to care. Wasauksing Chief…



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