B.C. to table suspension of Indigenous law on Monday, First Nations sources say

By Alessia Passafiume and Wolfgang Depner First Nations sources say British Columbia Premier David Eby’s government will introduce legislation to suspend parts of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act on Monday. Independent First Nations sources tell The Canadian Press that the bill that has been vehemently opposed by many Indigenous leaders will seek to suspend the core elements of DRIPA for one year. Eby has said a recent court decision on B.C.’s mineral claims regime that cited DRIPA puts the province at serious litigation risk. His government, with just a single-seat majority, has struggled to find a course that satisfies First Nations leaders, who rejected an initial plan to amend DRIPA, then dismissed the idea to suspend the law to give the Supreme Court of Canada time…



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