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Carney pledges regular updates on pivot from U.S. and to ‘never sugar-coat’ issues

April 20, 2026 73 views

By Dylan Robertson Prime Minister Mark Carney says he plans to regularly update Canadians with a frank assessment of efforts to diversify away from the U.S. “I promise you, I will never sugar-coat our challenges,” Carney said in a 10-minute video posted Sunday morning to YouTube. “I will talk with you directly and regularly about our plan — why we’re doing what we’re doing, what’s working, what isn’t.” Carney doubled down on moves to deepen economic and defence ties with allies other than the U.S. “Many of our former strengths, based on our close ties to America, have become our weaknesses — weaknesses that we must correct,” he said. Carney argued it would be wrong to try waiting for “the good old days” of co-operation with the U.S., saying Ottawa…

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