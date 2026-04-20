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First Nations say Eby backs down again on B.C. Indigenous law

April 20, 2026 87 views

By Alessia Passafiume and Wolfgang Depner Two First Nations leadership sources say British Columbia Premier David Eby is backing down again on the suspension of key parts of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, scrapping plans to table legislation on Monday. One of the sources says the suspension bill — which was already delayed last week — won’t be tabled this legislative session, as a result of planned protests by First Nations. The latest plan to table the suspension on Monday lasted just a few hours after it emerged Sunday, and was immediately repudiated by First Nations leaders who have also opposed previous plans to amend DRIPA instead. Eby has said a recent court decision on B.C.’s mineral claims regime that cited DRIPA puts the province at…

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