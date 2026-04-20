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First Nations say Eby backs down again, now seeks joint path on B.C. Indigenous law

April 20, 2026 78 views

By Alessia Passafiume and Wolfgang Depner British Columbia Premier David Eby has backed down again on the pausing of key parts of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, scrapping plans to table a suspension bill this legislative session. The premier’s office says in a brief statement that it “can confirm that the government will not be introducing legislation on DRIPA during this session.” Instead, it says Eby will hold a press conference Monday to outline next steps. A draft document provided by a First Nations source says the government now hopes to work with First Nations to come up with a joint approach to DRIPA, under a framework for negotiations. Eby met with First Nations leaders late Sunday afternoon, one of whom says the suspension law was…

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