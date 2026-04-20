Brandon 911 dispatcher reflects on 14 years as “lifeline” for callers

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun A Manitoba emergency dispatcher says a frightening 911 call as a teenager set her on a path to becoming a steady voice for others in crisis. Tyne Carmichael, now a system status controller at the Medical Transportation Coordination Centre (MTCC) in Brandon, still recalls the fear she felt when she called for help at age 18. “I think about that day often and how that call felt,” Carmichael said in a release from Shared Health. “Now, as the voice on the other end of the phone, I have the opportunity to help others with the same compassion that was shown to me.” Carmichael has worked at the MTCC for 14 years, helping coordinate emergency medical responses across Manitoba outside Winnipeg. The…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice