Gov. Gen. Mary Simon at United Nations to talk Indigenous rights

By Alessia Passafiume Gov. Gen. Mary Simon speaks during Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and other Indigenous leaders are heading to the United Nations on Monday to stress the importance of its Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The forum comes as the use of the declaration in Canada has come under fire and after some governments have attempted to water down its application following court rulings that cited it. An advisory from Simon’s office says her opening remarks will “underscore our country’s enduring commitment to reconciliation and the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.” The notice also says Simon will meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres…



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