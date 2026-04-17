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Kahnawake Council presses on Seaway compensation

April 17, 2026 152 views

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door When prime minister Mark Carney launched the Major Projects Office under the Building Canada Act, the St. Lawrence Seaway was held up as an example of a Canada that built ambitious projects at a speed not seen in generations, with an urgency he said the country needs to recapture. This building spree has been pitched as an economic necessity at a time of fraught Canada-US relations, but for Kahnawa’kehró:non who still mourn the loss of connection to the St. Lawrence River, the message is an alarming one. “That whole thing with the campaign, citing the St. Lawrence Seaway as a prime example of how we want to move – that’s tone deaf,” said Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) chief Ross…

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