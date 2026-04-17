Kanesatake creating new local foster care families list to keep children in the community

By Hadassah Alencar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The Kanesatake Health Center (KHC) is creating an official list of Kanehsata’kehró:non foster care families in the community in an effort to keep children who are removed from their families within the community. This first-time initiative of making a list for Youth Protection (DPJ) is meant to reduce the trauma of children who undergo the difficult circumstance of living apart from their families. It is also meant to encourage more families in the community to foster care, said Emilie Boucher Gauthier, a social worker at the KHC. “We want to involve the community in facing this sad reality: we need foster families in the territory,” said Gauthier. Foster children who are placed with families outside their communities find themselves in…



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