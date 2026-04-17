Education Council honours Kanesatake’s Linda Simon

By Fern Marmont, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The First Nations Education Council (FNEC) marked its 40th anniversary by honouring key figures who helped transform Indigenous education, including longtime educator and advocate Linda Simon. Simon, married to late grand chief Clarence Simon, died on September 28, 2023. But on Monday, at the FNEC’s headquarters, her legacy was honoured with a ceremony unveiling newly named meeting rooms dedicated to her and three other influential members: John Martin, Eddie Cross, and Raymond Sioui. Family members were invited to be part of the ceremony, which was the final event in a yearlong celebration of the FNEC’s decades of work. “All my mother’s hard work was being recognized in a special way with a plaque mounted on an office door, dedicated to…



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