SaskPower plans outage for northern Sask. communities

By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca LA RONGE — SaskPower says a planned power outage will affect a wide swath of northern communities later this month as crews carry out system improvements. The outage is scheduled for April 26, beginning at 5 a.m. and ending at approximately 1 p.m., for a total of eight hours. Communities expected to be affected include Spruce Home, Meath Park, Weirdale, Paddockwood, Little Red, Wahpeton and Hall Lake First Nations, Christopher Lake, Emma Lake, Candle Lake, Narrow Hills Provincial Park, Montreal Lake, La Ronge, Stanley Mission and Grandmothers Bay. Rural areas north and northeast of Prince Albert, extending to Anglin Lake, Little Bear Lake and continuing north to La Ronge and Hall Lake First Nation, will also be impacted. SaskPower said the outage…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice