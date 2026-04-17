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‘Leah carried a deep love for her family’: Mother of 2 mourned at Winnipeg vigil

April 17, 2026 151 views

By Crystal Greene, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Content warning: This story includes details about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and Two Spirit people (MMIWG2S+). Please read with care for your spirit. About 150 people attended a vigil last Saturday for Leah Faye Keeper in Winnipeg, held in a backlane near where the missing Anishinaabe woman’s partial remains were found five months ago. Attendees offered tobacco and flowers into a sacred fire lit there in memory of the 32-year-old mother of two, who police identified last week from DNA tests. Keeper, from Sagkeeng First Nation, was last seen in the city’s North End nearly three years ago, leaving behind daughters who are now eight and 13. The vigil, held by a backlane garage on the 600-block between Selkirk and…

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