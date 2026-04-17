‘Gravy plane’: Ontario buys used $28.9-million jet for Premier Doug Ford

By Liam Casey Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for a $29-million private jet for Premier Doug Ford’s use, a purchase critics say is a waste of money. The premier’s office said the province bought a used 2016 Bombardier Challenger 650 jet for $28.9 million. It will operate out of Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. The plane is expected to be operational by the end of July, Ford’s office said. “As part of the job of being premier of Ontario, there is extensive travel within Ontario, a province twice the land mass of Texas,” Ford’s office wrote in a statement. “This is in addition to travel across Canada for Council of the Federation and first ministers’ meetings, which have increased in frequency, as well as travel to the United States to…



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