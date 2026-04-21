AFN chief asks UN to support First Nations’ opposition to B.C. Indigenous law change

By Alessia Passafiume The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is calling on the United Nations to condemn the “regressive” attempt by B.C. Premier David Eby’s government to amend or suspend parts of a landmark Indigenous rights law. That law, based on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, has come under fire from Eby’s government after it was cited in a court ruling against the province. Eby has said that a December court ruling meant that the DRIPA law put the province at significant legal risk. After changing his position on suspending or amending parts of the law multiple times over the past month, Eby said Monday he will work with First Nations to come up with a solution. National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak…



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