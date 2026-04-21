Some people with medical needs are being taken out of Peguis First Nation

Some residents with medical needs are being taken out of Peguis First Nation in advance of anticipated flooding. Lisa Naylor, Manitoba’s infrastructure minister, says people with certain medical conditions or who need ongoing medical treatment are being moved out in case water makes roads impassable. Chief Stan Bird says the Fisher River has come up slightly since yesterday and warm weather today may add to water levels. The community has been sandbagging since last week, and Bird says it remains to be seen whether all of the 200 or more homes that might need protection will get barriers. There are no current plans to evacuate more people, but leaders in Peguis are preparing for the possibility. Tents and teepees have been set up inside the community’s arena complex, and Naylor…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice