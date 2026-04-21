Manitoba summit to explore solutions to chronic truancy

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press Winnipeg teachers are cutting class on Thursday to strategize how to improve student attendance and remove barriers so more children show up for lessons on a regular basis. The Winnipeg School Division has partnered with the University of Winnipeg faculty of education to organize a new conference on the downtown campus. The itinerary for the Student Absenteeism Summit, believed to be a first-of-its-kind in Manitoba, is packed with moderated panels and breakout discussions on student belonging and related topics. “Nobody’s coming with a silver bullet or a magic solution,” said Matt Henderson, chief superintendent of the largest public school division in the province. “We should all be leery of simple solutions to complex problems. This is a wicked problem and…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice