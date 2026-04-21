‘Stay away from the water’: Communities across Canada on flood alert

By Eli Ridder Communities across the central and eastern parts of Canada are on high alert as officials warn of spring flooding caused by rainfall and rapidly melting snow. Medically vulnerable residents of a First Nation community located 180 kilometres north of Winnipeg, Man., are being moved out in advance of anticipated flooding. Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor says Peguis First Nation is proceeding with the partial evacuation in case rising water levels of the nearby Fisher River render local roads impassable. The community has been sandbagging since last week but Chief Stan Bird said Tuesday it remained to be seen whether all of the 200 or more homes that might need protection will get barriers. Tents and teepees have also been set up inside the community arena, according to…



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