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Preparations underway Red Dress Day by local Indigenous-centric organizations

April 21, 2026 276 views

By , Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A pair of Indigenous organizations have made plans for people to gather and honour Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). Observed on Tuesday, May 5th, Red Dress Day is a day of remembrance and activism honouring MMIWG in Canada, according to Amnesty International. The first Red Dress display was publicized in Winnipeg in 2010 by Métis artist Jaime Black, who hung empty red dresses to represent victims. Statistics Canada data suggests the rate of homicide among First Nations, Métis and Inuit women was six times higher than non-Indigenous women between 2009 and 2021. At the Fort St. John Friendship Centre, a workshop will be held on Thursday, April 30th from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to…

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