Brant County Mayor David Bailey announces won’t seek third term

“It is with a full heart and deep gratitude that I share that I will not be seeking a third term as Mayor of the County of Brant. Eight years feels like the right time for a transition. I’ve given this role everything I have, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together. I also believe it’s healthy for any organization to welcome new energy and new leadership. When I was first elected in 2018, I didn’t come from a political background. What I brought instead was a genuine desire to serve this community that I care so deeply about. Two terms later, I can say without hesitation that these have been among the most rewarding years of my life. At the end of the day, the most meaningful part…



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