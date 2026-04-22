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First Indigenous-led recovery community in province opens

April 22, 2026 193 views

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald The Blood Tribe has opened the first of five Indigenous-led recovery communities, with the opening of the newly built Iitakamotsiipiohsopi (a place to recover) Recovery Community, a 75-bed recovery community. This recovery community centre will provide land-based treatment at no cost, to those struggling with addiction. Premier Danielle Smith says this recovery community, along with others opening across the province, will allow more Albertans to break the cycle of addiction and rebuild their lives. “This first-of-its-kind recovery community, led by the Blood Tribe, creates a space where people can heal, rebuild their lives and reconnect with their community.” The Government of Alberta provided the capital funding for the recovery community, but the building is owned and managed by the Blood Tribe….

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