Today in History

April 26 In 2022, the university formerly known as Ryerson changed its name to Toronto Metropolitan University. The university, which had been named after an architect of Canada’s residential school system, faced growing calls to change its name. School president Mohamed Lachemi said the new name reflects that the school is located in the heart of Canada’s largest and most diverse city. In 2023, ten northern Ontario First Nations sued the province and the federal government, claiming the Crown tricked them into signing over their land in 1905 without their consent. The chiefs from Treaty 9 territory gathered at the Ontario legislature alleging that governments made decisions on their land without consulting or dealing with them as equal partners. The First Nations objected to mining, logging and developing the mineral-rich…



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