Editorial: Earth Day time to help a planet

By Lynda Powless, Editor It’s Earth Day!!! A day the world stops to remember the ground we all walk on. It’s an annual event every April 22nd to show support for the environment, for the world around us.. For the past 56 years the world has been pausing to mark the day by stopping to think about what are we all, and individually, doing to help the Mother Earth. There have been protests against oil spills. Polluting factories, raw sewage, pesticides, toxic dumps have all been on the list of what is no longer acceptable. We all fear the loss of wilderness and wildlife and the sadness that comes with the thoughts of a world without either. There are predictions of what is to come. The world’s population will hit…



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