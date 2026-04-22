Six Nations student named Loran Scholar

April 16, 2026 (Brantford) – Six Nations own Madison Davey,a student attending Assumption College in Brantford, has been named a 2026 Loran Scholar. The Loran Scholar Foundation selected 36 exceptional youth from 5,400 applicants from across Canada this year. Loran Scholars demonstrate the challenge of leaving the world better than they found it. The Foundation said this year’s graduating high school and Cégep students are driven by “their values-driven approach to leading and their dedication to uplifting their communities that distinguish them as Loran Scholars.” “Assumption College School is incredibly proud of Madison for being selected as a 2026 Loran Scholar,” said ACS Principal Darren Duff. “This remarkable achievement reflects her exceptional leadership, character, and deep commitment to serving others within our school community and beyond.” The Loran Award, offered…



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