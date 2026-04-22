Late Six Nations Actor Graham Greene Celebrated At Woodland Cultural Centre Event

By Alex Murray Writer Half a year since his passing, Graham Greene still casts a long shadow over the Six Nations of the Grand River community he grew up in. The Oscar-nominated actor was recently honoured with a special event at the Woodland Cultural Centre (WCC) on Six Nations land near Brantford as part of Reel Canada’s National Canadian Film Day celebrations on April 15. 10 members of Greene’s family from across four generations were present at the screening of Greene’s 1991 film Clearcut, including his two older sisters, Pam Miller and Carol Hill. Miller said it was “weird” to still see her brother, who passed away at the age of 73 in September 2025 after a long illness. But she also said seeing him on screen—which she said she…



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