Iroquois Lodge residents’ move to Brantford is delayed by a month

Six Nations lodge residents are still awaiting a move to be closer to home after 10 months at a Delhi residential facility. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) CEO Debra Jonathan provided an update to SNEC at its April 14th council meeting saying the planning and reporting structure to facilitate the move is complex. Councillor Kerry Bomberry asked Jonathan about the move. Six Nations lodge residents were relocated to the Delhi location after the flood in June 2025. Jonathan said while the move was initially anticipated for mid-April, it is now expected to take place in mid to late May. She said unlike the emergency relocation to Delhi, the move to Brantford requires a detailed transition plan and approval from the Ministry of Long-Term Care. SNEC was told the plan has…



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