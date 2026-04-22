Six Nations dreams of a pool grown to possible aquatic centre

By Lynda Powless Editor It started with a chat by two Six Nations residents. Now, Six Nations may be closer to having its own aquatic centre. A long-envisioned community pool project has evolved into a large-scale proposal for a multi-use aquatic and recreation facility. The proposed $65 million project was unveiled at Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) General Council meeting on April 14. “I’m here to tell you the history of how this started,” Arlene Martin, chair of the Community Pool Committee said. Martin said she asked about the idea in February 2023 when she approached Steve Williams of Grand River Enterprises (GRE) about bringing a pool to Six Nations. “He said, ‘We need one letter from a community member.’ So I said, ‘Well, I’ll write that letter,’” Martin said….



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