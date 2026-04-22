Federal schools charge provincial rankings data outdated

By Lynda Powless Editor Federal schools on Six Nations are challenging the validity of widely circulated provincial rankings, arguing the data behind them is outdated, incomplete and fails to reflect the realities of First Nations education systems. The Director of Federal Schools, Travis Anderson outlined concerns with the Fraser Institute’s 2025 report at the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) General Council meeting on April 14. The report uses 2023-24 standardized test data to rank Ontario elementary schools. Anderson said the report relies heavily on EQAO results from a single year, which was the first full return to in-person learning following the COVID-19 pandemic for the federal schools. “These results are a snapshot in time,” Anderson said. “Using any single measure to judge school success is over-simplifying and may be inaccurate.”…



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