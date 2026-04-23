Five remain in B.C. Conservative leadership race as membership swells to 42,000

By Wolfgang Depner The B.C. Conservative Party has confirmed a final list of five candidates vying for its leadership, in a contest that has swollen the party’s membership to more than 42,000. The party said in a statement that Iain Black, Caroline Elliott, Peter Milobar, Kerry-Lynne Findlay and Yuri Fulmer all paid a final fee of $60,000 to take part in the race to replace former leader John Rustad. The statement also said the party’s membership roll increased about six-fold from 7,000 in December to 42,000 by the April 18 deadline to sign up new members in time to take part in the vote. Executive director Angelo Isidorou said the party has “come incredibly far in just a few years,” going from a few hundred members to become what he…
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