B.C. premier asks for prayers for MLA Joan Phillip, saying she is ‘very ill’

-By Canadian Press-British Columbia Premier David Eby says New Democrat member of the legislature Joan Phillip is “very ill” and her colleagues are “all praying for her.” Eby told reporters at the legislature that Phillip is an “incredible fighter,” but he was asking others to join in the prayers and send best wishes for her “quick recovery.” He says Phillip is a “hugely respected member of many communities” and a “loved and valued” colleague of those in the legislature from across party lines. Phillip, a respected Indigenous leader, was first elected in Vancouver in a 2023 byelection, and won again in B.C.’s general election the following year. Eby’s governing NDP has 47 members, constituting a one-seat majority in the 93-seat legislature, while the Opposition Conservatives hold 38 seats, the Greens…



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