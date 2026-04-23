National News
ticker

B.C. premier asks for prayers for MLA Joan Phillip, saying she is ‘very ill’

April 23, 2026 215 views

-By Canadian Press-British Columbia Premier David Eby says New Democrat member of the legislature Joan Phillip is “very ill” and her colleagues are “all praying for her.” Eby told reporters at the legislature that Phillip is an “incredible fighter,” but he was asking others to join in the prayers and send best wishes for her “quick recovery.” He says Phillip is a “hugely respected member of many communities” and a “loved and valued” colleague of those in the legislature from across party lines. Phillip, a respected Indigenous leader, was first elected in Vancouver in a 2023 byelection, and won again in B.C.’s general election the following year. Eby’s governing NDP has 47 members, constituting a one-seat majority in the 93-seat legislature, while the Opposition Conservatives hold 38 seats, the Greens…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Anand argues pursuit of new trade ties not coming at expense of aid, human rights

April 23, 2026 136

By Dylan Robertson Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is rejecting claims that her government is prioritizing…

Read more
National News

Most flood preparations complete in First Nation as it braces for rising water

April 23, 2026 123

Sandbagging efforts are complete in Peguis First Nation and residents are playing a waiting game to…

Read more