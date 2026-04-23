Alberta panel report supports leaning into nuclear power, but province won’t commit

By Dayne Patterson Canadian Press Calgary-Alberta Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf says a public feedback report that suggests support for nuclear energy is not a “slam dunk” for the industry given the report urges the pursuit of nuclear power while also doing the legwork to keep people safe. The report from Alberta’s Nuclear Energy Engagement panel heard from close to 6,000 people in a survey, with more than 400 tuning in to webinars on the topic. “We didn’t have a baked-in solution before we started. We want to hear from Albertans and, to be perfectly honest, they raised a lot of questions,” Neudorf told reporters Wednesday as he released the report. Those questions included where the water to cool the facilities would be drawn from and how the province would manage…



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