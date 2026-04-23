Sask. RCMP issue wanted-persons list

By Brook Wagner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News Saskatchewan RCMP has released its monthly list of wanted persons for April 2026. Ten people are being sought across Saskatchewan, with some believed to be in parts of Alberta as well. The RCMP publishes this list every month to ask the public for help finding people with active arrest warrants. This means a judge has officially authorized police to arrest them. The list is not every wanted person in the province, but rather those considered most important to find based on how serious their alleged crimes are according to the Crime Severity Index. Do not attempt to contact, approach or apprehend any wanted persons on your own. If you recognize any of these individuals and have information regarding their whereabouts,…



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