Dene national chief supports call to end RCMP Indigenous surveillance programs

By Kody Ferron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yellowknifer The Dene Nation wants all police surveillance of Indigenous peoples to cease. In an April 20 statement, the Dene Nation expresses solidarity with Manitoba chiefs and the Assembly of First Nations, who began the call for action after learning of a secret RCMP surveillance program that targeted Indigenous groups and rights activists. ‘We demand an immediate end to these practices and a comprehensive investigation into their extent and impact,’ says the Dene Nation. The organization’s statement comes roughly a month after CBC broke the story of the RCMP Indigenous surveillance campaigns that operated during the 1960s and 1970s. At least six CBC articles detail evidence of RCMP spies, paid informants, physical surveillance, covert photography and filming, movement tracking and media monitoring. These…



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