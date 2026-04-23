Coastal B.C. First Nation leaders go to Calgary to dissuade pipeline investors

By Lauren Krugel A delegation of First Nations leaders from British Columbia have come to Calgary to relay a message to pipeline executives face-to-face — steer clear of investing in a new bitumen pipeline to the northwest coast or risk a prolonged legal fight. Haida Nation President Jason Alsop, who also goes by Gaagwiis, said he and fellow community leaders are obliged to look after the ocean and the food security it provides. Crude tankers sailing northern B.C. waters would risk that, he said. “We are prepared to use all the tools available to us to uphold that responsibility,” he said in an interview Wednesday. “And that makes investment in a pipeline to the north coast a significant risk — legal risk, financial risk.” Chief councillor Arnold Clifton of the…



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