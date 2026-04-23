Local activists support the coalition’s legal challenge of Bill 5

By Meg Deak, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Woolwich Observer The Ford government’s Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, has been a source of controversy since its introduction last June. Rolled out amid economic uncertainty, partially due to U.S. tariffs, the bill aims to accelerate development and major infrastructure projects, such as mining and electric vehicle projects. One of the most controversial portions of the bill is section 9, the Special Economic Zones Act (SEZA), which allows the cabinet and the environment minister to bypass any law within an area they deem a designated special economic zone. Citing the bill as a threat to democracy and environmental protections, a coalition of four public-interest and environmental organizations announced earlier this month that they would launch a collective legal…



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