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Selkirk man facing impaired driving charges

April 24, 2026 64 views

By Alex Murray Writer A  Selkirk man  is facing charges  after  a multi-collision impaired driving incident on April 17, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Wednesday (April 22). Members of the Haldimand detachment of the OPP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver at a business on Highway 6 in Haldimand County on April 17, 2026, at around 5:30 p.m. OPP said a vehicle located at a nearby business had been involved in multiple minor collisions on its way into the area. OPP have charged Andrew Palermo, 40,  with: Operation While Impaired Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) Drive Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle with Unsealed Container of Liquor Driving Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily…

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