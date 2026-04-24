Selkirk man facing impaired driving charges

By Alex Murray Writer A Selkirk man is facing charges after a multi-collision impaired driving incident on April 17, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Wednesday (April 22). Members of the Haldimand detachment of the OPP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver at a business on Highway 6 in Haldimand County on April 17, 2026, at around 5:30 p.m. OPP said a vehicle located at a nearby business had been involved in multiple minor collisions on its way into the area. OPP have charged Andrew Palermo, 40, with: Operation While Impaired Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) Drive Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle with Unsealed Container of Liquor Driving Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily…



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