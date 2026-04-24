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Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs asks government to pause two treaties to resolve dispute

April 24, 2026 67 views

By Wolfgang Depner B.C.’s Indigenous Relations minister says two First Nations nearing the end of their treaty process have developed “accommodation packages” with some neighbouring nations, but there’s still more work to do. The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs is calling on government to pause the treaty bills for the K’omoks and Kitselas First Nations, but Spencer Chandra Herbert says government has received such requests in the past and has been able to work them out as the process continues. The union says in a statement that it “stands in support” of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation in their dispute with the K’omoks, as well as a coalition of nations in their dispute with the Kitselas First Nation. The statement says neighbouring First Nations have raised serious concerns…

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