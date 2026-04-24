Floodwaters near Peguis First Nation may start to recede soon, chief says

-CP-The chief of one of Manitoba’s largest First Nations says floodwaters from the nearby Fisher River could start to recede in a matter of days. Chief Stan Bird from Peguis First Nation says in a video posted to social media that community members must remain diligent. The community north of Winnipeg in Manitoba’s Interlake region has been prepping for flooding that was widely expected to wash out critical roads and threaten more than 100 homes. Provincial officials have said more than half a million sandbags have been sent to Peguis and the nearby Fisher River Cree Nation. Bird says devastating floods — and the struggles that come with them — have become far too common and is hoping to work with the federal government on “permanent flood mitigation.” He says…



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