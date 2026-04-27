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City of Toronto unveils plans for ‘World in a City’ FIFA fan festival

April 27, 2026 210 views

By Abdulhamid Ibrahim It will be a one-and-done festival, but one the City of Toronto has great expectations for. Toronto’s FIFA fan festival plans were unveiled Monday, with Mayor Olivia Chow, Ontario sports minister Neil Lumsden, Toronto’s Executive Director for the FIFA World Cup Sharon Bollenbach and others on hand at the Fort York National Historic Site. The event, which organizers say will showcase Toronto as “The World in a City,” will run for the duration of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, from June 11 to July 19. The festival space will be shared by the Bentway, a public space underneath the Gardiner Expressway. “When you talk about this phenomenal event and all the work that the city and the province and the government of Ontario’s time is putting in…

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