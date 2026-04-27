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Prime Minister Mark Carney announces Canada’s 1st sovereign wealth fund

April 27, 2026 321 views

By Craig Lord Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the country’s first national sovereign wealth fund on Monday, pitching it as a way for Canadians to invest in nation-building projects. Carney said the Canada Strong Fund will invest in major Canadian industrial projects in areas such as energy, infrastructure, mining, agriculture and technology. The prime minister said the federal government will put up funds starting at $25 billion to invest alongside private investors. He said individual Canadians can also put money into the fund and suggested it would be similar to purchasing a government bond, where the initial investment is protected. Returns from those investments are to be put back into the fund to expand its capacity and build out capital projects in Canada. Speaking to reporters Monday, Carney compared the…

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