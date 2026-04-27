Mining industry paying ‘tiny percentage’ of value to Nunavut: economist

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Inuit associations and the Government of Nunavut should get more money from the mining industry, according to economist Erin Weir. Weir, a senior associate at SILO Strategy and former NDP MP from Saskatchewan, presented his research on royalty payments during the Nunavut Mining Symposium on April 20. “Both Inuit organizations and the Government of Nunavut are receiving only a tiny percentage of the value of minerals being extracted from the territory,” Weir said. Agnico Eagle In 2024, Agnico Eagle paid a total of $90 million to Inuit associations and the GN, well up from $72.3 million in 2023, according to Weir’s research. But even though the dollar figure went up, Nunavummiut actually got a smaller piece of the pie, Weir…
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