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Feds outline $4.3B for Indigenous education, health in spring economic update

April 28, 2026 48 views

By Alessia Passafiume The federal government is promising $4.3 billion for First Nations education, Inuit food security and Indigenous child welfare in its spring economic update. Much of the funding cited in the statement has been announced already, while funding to build more homes in Indigenous communities is being reallocated from other areas of government. The document says the funding will help “empower healthy, thriving Indigenous communities.” The federal government is setting aside $601 million this year for on-reserve elementary and secondary education “that meets the needs of students so that First Nations youth can participate fully in Canada’s skilled workforce.” Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak has long called for more supports to help First Nations youth enter the skilled trades and says Canada relies too…

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