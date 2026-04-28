Lac La Ronge Indian Band may take legal action over rejected annuity claim increase

By Nicole Goldsworthy SaskToday Local Journalism Initiative Reporter LAC LA RONGE INDIAN BAND — The Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) says it is prepared to pursue legal action after the federal government rejected its claim to increase the $5 annual treaty annuity paid to its members. Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada’s Specific Claims Branch informed the band of its decision March 24, 2026, stating it does not have a lawful obligation to raise the payment, which has remained unchanged despite inflation since Treaty 6 was signed in 1876. The LLRIB filed the claim in February 2025, arguing Ottawa has failed to adjust the annuity to maintain its purchasing power over time. As of March 24, 2026, the claim had not been accepted for negotiation. Chief Tammy Cook-Searson said…



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