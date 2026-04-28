National News
ticker

‘I want to go home’: Forced relocation impacts Sanikiluaq more than 50 years later

April 28, 2026 205 views

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Sometime in the spring of 1970, eight-year-old Jonasie Emikotailuk along with a dozen other kids was taken on a trip from one end of the Belcher Islands to the other. The group, accompanied by several adults, didn’t have enough food or drinking water for the 70-kilometre journey. “One of my buddies, he was so dehydrated his tongue turned black,” Emikotailuk said. The Belcher Islands are an archipelago in the southeast of Hudson Bay. There used to be two main Inuit hubs on the islands — South Camp (Emikotailuk’s home) and North Camp (modern-day Sanikiluaq). In the late 1960s, the federal government decided to shut down the South Camp and relocate its roughly 50 residents, including Emikotailuk, to the north. Sanikiluaq was…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Feds inject $660 million in new funding for national sports groups facing shortfalls

April 28, 2026 48

By Nick Murray The federal government is setting aside $660 million over the next five years…

Read more
National News

Liberals target affordability to meet era of uncertainty in spring fiscal update

April 28, 2026 40

By Craig Lord The federal Liberals say they’re getting a windfall from better-than-expected fiscal revenues and…

Read more